‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Tributes to Jimmy Carter ahead of 99th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you’re a former president of the United States and a renowned international peacemaker, you don’t have to wait until your birthday to get some cards.

Especially if you’re about to turn 99.

Ahead of that milestone, former President Jimmy Carter has been receiving the well wishes of celebrities, political leaders, ambassadors and everyday Americans.

We’re loving all the heartfelt messages pouring in for President Carter! Thank you so much, Martin Sheen for your incredible birthday wishes. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/5ElbBQUff7 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 21, 2023

The nation’s 39th president and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter made a surprise appearance last weekend at the annual Plains Peanut Festival. The Carters have visited the Plains Peanut Festival before, which celebrates the presidential couple and the region’s cash crop.

Thank you @Indigo_Girls for the wonderful rendition of Happy Birthday in honor of President Carter's 99th birthday on Sunday! We love seeing the crowd sing along, too! #JimmyCarter99 @AmyRay @EmilySaliers pic.twitter.com/ZDwq4wiCC8 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 27, 2023

Back on Feb. 18, 2023, the Carter Center - which the former president founded in Atlanta after his one term in the White House - announced Carter had “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

Happy Birthday, President Carter, from Stuckey’s!



From Plains, GA to the White House to global leader for Peace & Justice, your legacy inspires us every day. We may be all about pecans, but we’ve got a soft spot for peanuts too.



Wishing you the sweetest birthday! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/083BAGJfwO — Stephanie Stuckey (@StuckeyStop) September 27, 2023

In May, the Carter Center announced Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

Thank you for the love! We've received thousands of heartfelt birthday messages for President Carter, and it truly means the world to us! Watch some of our favorites below then share your own warm wishes, stories, or birthday greetings here: https://t.co/EDvBvQzInE #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/OxWr2PL3NL — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 28, 2023

Carter officially became America’s oldest living ex-president on March 21, 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died in November 2018 at the age of 94 years and 171 days old. Prior to Bush, previous record holders were Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Herbert Hoover and John Adams.

Thank you @janefonda for the kind words and festive birthday greeting for President Carter! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/1oepz9XAiD — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 25, 2023

Last month, the Carters received the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors their multiple humanitarian achievements, including their work to nearly eradicate guinea worm disease and their commitment to peace and democracy, the foundation said on social media.

President Jimmy Carter continues to inspire me in his relentless commitment to service. What a gift to his beloved community! #JimmyCarter99 https://t.co/9J07LrQYEA — Ambassador Michèle Taylor (@USAmbHRC) September 24, 2023

In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Join us Sunday October 1st for President Carter’s 99th birthday! Admission : Adults 99¢ all day, Kids 16 & Under FREE! Museum Hours: 12-5pm; Fun + Games: 12-4pm, Lobby; Movie 1pm, All the President’s Men #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/q5rDie03pH — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) September 23, 2023

Carter was diagnosed with cancer in August 2015 at age 91 after having surgery to remove a lesion on his liver. After having the surgery, Carter announced the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. Later that year, the Carter Center said he had been cleared of the disease.

The Carters have three sons, one daughter, nice grandsons, three granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and eight great-granddaughters.

