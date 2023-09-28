Veterinarian returns to work 1 month after dog attack

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a month since a Burke County veterinarian was attacked by a dog.

Dr. Emily Martin had injuries to her hand and leg that kept her out of work until she recovered. She’s since returned, easing back into the job she loves so much.

“I wasn’t really supposed to be using this hand as quickly as I have been, but I have a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old son and I have horses and I have five dogs,” said Martin.

Additionally, she has her own vet practice.

“It would take a lot to get something to turn me away from veterinary medicine and being here for my clients and their pets,” said Martin. “It’s who I am. It’s what I do.”

It’s what she’s known for; helping animals.

“At the end of the day, I’m Emily Martin, who has dreamed about being a veterinarian forever,” said Martin. “I knew I had to change my mindset and keep it positive, in order to get back here.”

“If the girls didn’t pull him off of me physically, I wouldn’t be here I know with no doubt,” she said.

It’s something she thinks about often.

“All I remember is just reaching over with this hand and feeling teeth to try to get a jaw off me so I get flashbacks of that,” said Martin.

To Martin, the scar on her right arm serves as a reminder.

“Just a physical reminder that I’m still here for a reason and whatever reason that is I’m going to try to continue being the best doctor that I can be for this community and their pets,” said Martin. “That right there shows the impact that we veterinarians can have on people’s lives because animals are everything to them.”

To animals, Dr. Martin is everything.

Martin says she could not have made it this far without the community’s support, and her main focus right now is continuing to get up and go back to work.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.