Trenton man arrested on child pornography charges

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Brandon Lamar Jones, 38, of Trenton, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Jones, who was found to possess child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

Jones was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by Wilson’s office.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.