Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kit Gunter
Aiken County deputy shoots suspect with beanbag round after rampage
Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New details in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
Strom Thurmond teacher remembered for kindness, compassion
Richmond County Board of Education
3 Richmond County schools report weapons found on campus

Latest News

According to the FDA, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed Sept. 5-16.
Whole cantaloupes voluntarily recalled for possible health risk
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe