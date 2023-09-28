Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg County deputies seeking man believed to know about fatal stabbing

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing of an Orangeburg County man.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators are searching for 31-year-old Kevin Tavon Allen of Holly Hill in connection to the stabbing that happened on Sept. 14.

“After hard work and a nearly non-stop investigation, we have developed this person of interest who may have information we need,” the sheriff said.

Deputies believe the Toney Bay Road man has information about the fatal stabbing of a Schwartz Drive man in Holly Hill.

“If you know him, please give us a call or have him call,” said Sheriff Ravenell.

Allen is believed to have contacts in Charleston and could be in that area.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

