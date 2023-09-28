Submit Photos/Videos
Old Barnwell golf club launches caddie program for teens

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Old Barnwell, a private golf club, has officially opened to the public with the goal of making golf more accessible to underrepresented communities.

And one of the ways is through the launch of one of the state’s first caddie programs for high school students.

More than 20 teenagers from the area have completed caddie training.

The program allows local youths to earn money, receive mentor opportunities, and potentially earn a full tuition and housing scholarship worth $125,000 through the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation – which awards full-ride scholarships to deserving youth caddies.

Currently, 1,130 caddies are enrolled at 24 universities nationwide thanks to the Evans Scholarship.

To qualify for the acclaimed Evans Scholarship, high school students must show outstanding records of caddying, academics and leadership, as well as financial need.

Organization leaders are continuing to grow the Program, with a goal of sending 1,500 students to top colleges across the country by 2030 and plans to add additional partner universities in the Southeast.

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit wgaesf.org.

