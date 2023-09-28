New parking deck construction set to begin at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A project for better parking at one of the world’s busiest airports is set to begin in October.

Atlanta leaders addressed the need for a new parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during a news conference on Thursday.

“I’m just going to get to the point, it’s not going to be very nice. I know we’ve got a lot of feedback on social media that talks about capacity, what’s happening, why are we doing this. We must build capacity for the future growth of this airport,” said Jai Ferrell, Chief Commercial Officer at Hartsfield Jackson.

The first phase of a three-phase construction project will begin Oct. 23 with the closure of the south economy parking lot. The outside parking lot consists of about 3,100 spaces.

Airport officials say the hourly parking lot will remain open. They are also reopening the northside parking deck that was currently closed to accommodate the overflow.

The project in its completion will create 6,700 additional spaces.

It will feature new smart technology such as LED lighting, and digital parking space availability.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said it will also provide the existing parking garage with a much-needed facelift.

Autoplay Caption

“The decks you see here were originally constructed in 1980. And over the course of 40 years, they’ve exceeded their intended life,” officials said.

Construction is set to be completed in 2026.

Travelers are being encouraged to use the following parking options during the construction:

ATL West Deck

ATL Select

ATL Park Ride

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.