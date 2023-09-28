Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils perform 90th birthday concert

90 years: James Brown born May 3, 1933
90 years: James Brown born May 3, 1933
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year would have marked James Brown’s 90th birthday; in honor, the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils will perform a concert on Thursday.

The academy has been honoring the godfather of soul all year.

MORE | Scholarships, breakfast honor USC Aiken’s first Black student

The group will perform a JAMP Concert starting at 12:30 p.m. in the ITC auditorium building on Augusta Tech’s campus.

They’ll play classics from the godfather of soul, James Brown.

The concert tickets can be found online and will be free for the next few hours.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died
Kit Gunter
Aiken County deputy shoots suspect with beanbag round after rampage
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New details in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
Strom Thurmond teacher remembered for kindness, compassion
Vaccination
Triple threat lurks for your lungs this virus season across CSRA

Latest News

Richmond County
Richmond County schools name Teacher of Year tonight
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, right, celebrates his solo home run in the dugout...
Braves become 3rd MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season
Amber Alert canceled; missing Atlanta teenager safely located
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $925 million after another drawing without a big winner