James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils perform 90th birthday concert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This year would have marked James Brown’s 90th birthday; in honor, the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils will perform a concert on Thursday.

The academy has been honoring the godfather of soul all year.

The group will perform a JAMP Concert starting at 12:30 p.m. in the ITC auditorium building on Augusta Tech’s campus.

They’ll play classics from the godfather of soul, James Brown.

The concert tickets can be found online and will be free for the next few hours.

