Former Falcons player stops in Augusta to read to students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Lamar-Milledge Elementary School, Former Atlanta Brave and Atlanta Falcon Player Brian Jordan stopped by to be a part of Richmond County Schools literacy initiative.

Jordan was seen reading and talking to students in hopes of getting them to read not just in the classroom but outside of it as well.

“The knowledge is in the books and I think that’s what holds a lot of kids back that they don’t read enough. So, in life, the more knowledge you have, the more successful you’ll be in life. And I just encourage kids to read, read, read,” said Jordan.

Schools that participated in Jordan’s reading challenge will log the number of minutes read by students, and Jordan will return to schools to reward both the school and students who have met their reading goals.

