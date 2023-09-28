Food bank ready to launch annual October campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During October, neighbors across the CSRA will join forces with Golden Harvest Food Bank for its annual “It’s Spooky To Be Hungry” food and funds drive.

The monthlong event kicks off Sunday, and the food bank has a goal of $335,000, which equates to 1 million meals.

For over three decades, local neighborhoods, businesses, faith-based organizations and volunteers have partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank through the October drive.

Here’s how you can help:

Local residents can get involved in Spooky by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click “Start a Virtual Drive.”

Community members can also donate to the campaign. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click “Donate.” Every $2 raised provides 5 meals to those in need in our area.

CSRA residents can volunteer to help distribute door hangers this month. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org for details.

Local businesses are competing to collect monetary donations Oct. 1-31. To join the competition, visit https://itsspookytobehungry.org/businesses

Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout October.

“Every October we are excited and honored that our neighbors join alongside us in such a way that not only helps put food on the tables of families experiencing food insecurity, but in fun and creative ways that encourage others to get involved,” said Golden Harvest President and CEO Amy Breitmann.

