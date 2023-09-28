Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunshine and Dry Weather Through The Weekend
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows will be in the low 60s early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows in the low 60s are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 82-84°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

