Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mornings near 60 and highs in the 80s for the next 7 days. Staying mostly dry.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Friday. The Full “Harvest” Moon will be rising in the eastern sky starting at 7:06 PM.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 83-85°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our weather pattern looks seasonal and dry for the first week of October. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week look to be in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs next week will stay warm in the low 80s. Keep it here for updates.

Comfortable mornings near 60 expected for the next 5-7 days.
Comfortable mornings near 60 expected for the next 5-7 days.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

