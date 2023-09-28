Amber Alert issued for Atlanta teenager

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -An Amber Alert is now issued for an Atlanta teenager early Thursday morning.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 13-year-old Adijah Little was allegedly abducted by 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams.

Authorities say, Little is 5 foot 5 and weighs 100 pounds, she was seen wearing a black hoodie with a design, black pants, black and white shoes, and a pink purse.

Officials say, Williams was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, both Williams and Little were last seen at Donald Lee Hollowell and Hollywood Road.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Explorer SUV with a Georgia Tag RVL5658.

Authorities say Little is believed to be in extreme danger and if you see or know where they are call 9-1-1.

