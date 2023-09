Amber Alert canceled; missing Atlanta teenager safely located

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert for a missing Atlanta teenager, has been canceled after being located and returned safely to her family.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued the alert for 13-year-old Adijah Little was allegedly abducted by 16-year-old Emmanuel Williams.

Little reportedly left David T. Howard Middle School around 1 p.m. on Thursday getting into a black 2016 Ford Explorer.

Authorities believed Little was in extreme danger.

