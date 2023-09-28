1 in Georgia wins $50K in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $925 million after no players hit it big Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and 7.

Even though no one won the top prize Wednesday night, one lucky player in Georgia won $50,000.

The jackpot for the next drawing Saturday night remains the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games that all topped $1 billion.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

The $925 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $432.4 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

