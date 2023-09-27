Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Crisis Text Line gives teens more options

Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free service where children and teenagers can...
Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free service where children and teenagers can connect with a licensed counselor over text messages. It’s as simple as sending a text to “home”, or 741-741.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month to bring awareness of the rising number of people taking their own lives and the resources available to help.

In a sign of our times, suicide among teenagers and children continues to rise. According to the American Psychological Association, more than 20% of teenagers say they have seriously considered suicide.

It is now the second leading cause of death among people aged 15-24. Those are alarming facts.

Another fact of that generation is teenagers don’t like talking on the phone to anyone. Dialing the phone number of a suicide prevention hotline is out of the question for many teenagers and children.

MORE | What the Tech: Amazon to start charging for ad-free streaming

But they do text. They’re comfortable with texting and messaging.

A non-profit organization aimed at reducing the number of teenage suicides is meeting kids where they spend a lot of their time.

Crisis Text Line is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week free service where children and teenagers can connect with a licensed counselor over text messages. It’s as simple as sending a text to “home”, or 741-741.

A volunteer counselor will text back, usually within a couple of minutes. The counselor will stay with them for as long as the child or teenager will communicate.

Crisis Text Line has over 65,000 trained volunteer crisis counselors.

MORE | What the Tech: Music app to copy over your favorite playlist

When a text comes in, one of those counselors will respond. It’s very private, and the number will not show up on a phone bill. No one will know you’ve reached out for help. Teenagers can also contact crisis text line through a web chat window on a computer, or the “What’s App” messaging app.

Again, the number is 741-741, or ‘home’. Crisis Text Line is always looking for licensed counselors willing to volunteer their time.

And if you’re a parent, youth minister, coach, or teacher, you can download flyers to put up in places where teenagers will see them. It could be the one lifeline a teenager or child will grab onto.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man found dead by mowing crew under Calhoun Bridge
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New developments in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Matthew Brisendine
What personnel file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Cross Creek High School
Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Latest News

Kit Gunter
Aiken County deputy shoots suspect with beanbag round after rampage
Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: Taking a fresh look at your finances
City of Aiken Municipal Building
City of Aiken hosts meeting on Shaws Creek water treatment plant
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 27