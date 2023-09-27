Submit Photos/Videos
Troopers: Six injured following Orangeburg County wrong-way crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported six people were injured following a crash in Orangeburg County.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported six people were injured following a crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on I-26 westbound around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, when the Equinox collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Express van, a 2021 Ford vehicle, and a 2011 Hyundai Tucson.

The crash remains under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

