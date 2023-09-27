Submit Photos/Videos
Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

