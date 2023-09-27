Triple threat lurks for your lungs this virus season across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With South Carolina already seeing its first flu death of the season, health officials in the two-state region are urging people to get vaccinated for flu, RSV and COVID.

The flu patient was from the Midlands, according to health officials, and came days before the official start of the flu season on Sunday.

“The best way to prevent the flu is to get your shot early,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina state epidemiologist.

Other ways to avoid catching the flu include masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.

But flu isn’t the only thing to worry about. There’s also respiratory syncytial virus and, of course, COVID.

“We can’t predict what this season will bring, but we are preparing for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina director of public health.

There are new versions of each vaccine out right now, tailored for the respiratory season, health officials say.

The first RSV vaccine was just approved this summer, and there’s a new drug out called Beyfortus that can prevent RSV in babies.

RSV is a cold-like virus that has been around for quite some time, but hasn’t started getting as much attention until recent years.

It can become especially severe for babies.

Hundreds of babies in Augusta end up in the hospital each year because of RSV, mainly from developing acute bronchitis, which can kill them if not treated quickly and efficiently.

In 2016, there were 169 babies hospitalized in Augusta for bronchitis, decreasing to 124 in 2020 but then spiking again from 2021 until now.

There have already been 78 babies put in the hospital for it this year so far in Augusta.

Also ahead of the respiratory season, COVID is showing a resurgence, but not as pronounced as some past peaks.

Just in time for it, there are new versions of the COVID shot.

Available at pharmacies, the new COVID shots from Pfizer and Moderna are shown to protect against some newer variants like the XBB.1.5 Omicron descendant, plus the currently dominant EG.5 variant and the BA.2.86 variant.

Some people may need convincing.

CNN reports that only 25% of adults definitely plan to get the shot while 33% definitely will not. However, 40% of parents surveyed said they intend to get their kids vaccinated.

Also coming along with the COVID flare-up is the return of free COVID tests from the federal government. To order yours, visit https://www.covid.gov/tests .

