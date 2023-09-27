Thomson High football players take time to read to kids

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Bulldogs are busy defending their state championship and preparing for the homecoming game on Friday.

But they still took time to visit elementary students in McDuffie County who look up to them.

Thomson football players traveled to Maxwell Elementary on Wednesday to encourage pre-K through first-grade students and read some of their favorite books.

The players were also able to participate in classroom center activities after they finished reading.

Thomson meets Josey this Friday in The Brickyard. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

