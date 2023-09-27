Suspect shot, arrested after attacking driver, threatening to kill Aiken deputies

BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot twice and arrested after attacking a passing driver and threatening to kill law enforcement officers, according to authorities.

On Monday, around 6 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene at the block of 200 Old Chalk Bed Road to meet with a victim who stated a man threatened to assault him after attacking his vehicle.

The victim told deputies he saw the suspect in the middle of the road with what appeared to be a license plate, so he slowed down to avoid hitting him when he heard a loud popping sound, deputies say.

When the victim slowed down, the subject, identified as Kit Gunter, 37, kicked the driver’s side rear window and the rear quarter panel multiple times, deputies say.

The victim told officials that Gunter walked back into his house and came out with what appeared to be a baseball bat and a couple of knives.

Gunter proceeded to his passenger window with the bat, breaking it and threatened to cut him before he walked back inside, until deputies arrived.

The first deputy on scene stated, while speaking with the victim, Gunter came out of his house, holding what appeared to be a steak knife, and started threatening to kill law enforcement from approximately 150 feet away.

He says once he saw the knife, he drew his duty weapon and then advised over the radio about the situation, advising units to step up their response.

As more officers arrived on the scene, Gunter walked outside with the bat on his right shoulder, threatening to kill the officers again, deputies say.

Gunter returns inside, only to break out of the front window of his house with the bat while deputies waited for more officers, according to officials.

After a short period, Gunter came outside with the bat, refusing to drop it; this time, he began walking towards the officers while threatening to kill them, officials say.

According to authorities, when Gunter was about 50 to 60 feet away from the officers, a deputy drew his gun and shot Gunter twice, once in the hand and once in the abdomen, causing him to retreat into his house.

Deputies on the scene and the SWAT team set up a perimeter around the house, removed the bat, and walked inside to arrest Gunter without further incident, according to authorities. Gunter was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Gunter has been charged with seven counts of threatening the life of law enforcement, assault and battery of an aggravated nature, malicious injury to property, disorderly conduct, and littering, according to jail records.

