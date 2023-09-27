Strom Thurmond teacher remembered for kindness, compassion

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Strom Thurmond High School English teacher unexpectedly passed away after dedicating 16 years to her profession, school officials say.

The Edgefield County School District says Jacqueline Ballard will be remembered for many things, especially the kindness and compassion she shared with everyone.

Ballard passed away on Sept. 20. She was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her teaching career began.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Evening Light Church of God in Graniteville.

Dr. Denise Campbell-Gartrell and Ballard became friends when they taught in Saluda County.

“She was like my little sister,” said Campbell-Gartrell, English to Speakers of Other Languages Coach at Strom Thurmond High School. “We treated each other as sisters, and if there was something going on in her family, I knew about it, and if something was going on in my family, she knew about it as well. Her friendship was genuine and sincere. Her love for her friends was always evident by her actions.”

Strom Thurmond High School Multilingual Learner Program Specialist Kendra Price says they connected intellectually and shared a special bond she will always treasure.

“Our connection as coworkers may have been small, but it was authentic, and it meant so much to me,” said Price. “She was always thinking of others and doing everything she could to help them.”

Ballard ran a small business, Jackball Creations. She created T-shirts, cups, key chains, coasters, and other items.

“Jackie was always learning, exploring and trying new things,” said Campbell-Gartrell. “She wasn’t afraid to share her knowledge with others. Jackie once said that’s the problem with society today, so many people know so many things that could benefit others, but they are too afraid to share it. Jackie wasn’t that way. She wasn’t jealous or envious of others. She wanted to see others achieve greatness.”

