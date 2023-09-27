Submit Photos/Videos
SRS contractor awards $4,000 in grants for STEM education

Savannah River Mission Completion donates $4,000 to Public Education Partners for teacher...
Savannah River Mission Completion donates $4,000 to Public Education Partners for teacher grants. SRMC Director of Defense Waste Processing Facility Operations and PEP board member Ken Wells (left) presents the check to Public Education Partners of Aiken County Board Chair Nancy Marks.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion awarded $4,000 in grants to Public Education Partners to fund science, technology, engineering, and math-related activities in Aiken County schools.

Eight teachers will receive $500 each for the purchase of classroom supplies to advance STEM learning.

PEP is a nonprofit working to identify opportunities to enhance technology available for STEM teachers to foster the creativity, teamwork, self-motivation and goal-setting that underlie success in STEM careers.

PEP board member and SRMC’s Director of Defense Waste Processing Facility Operations Ken Wells is a strong supporter of PEP’s mission and has served on the board since 2019.

“Public Education Partners is instrumental in forging partnership opportunities with the private sector and public schools to advance STEM programs for students who are excited about participating in those activities and in pursuing STEM career paths,” Wells said. “SRMC is always seeking to employ bright, talented students with STEM backgrounds, and those students perform well on the job.”

SRMC includes parent company BWX Technologies with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team is involved with cleanup at the Savannah River Site.

