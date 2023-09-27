SRS contractor awards $4,000 in grants for STEM education

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion awarded $4,000 in grants to Public Education Partners to fund science, technology, engineering, and math-related activities in Aiken County schools.

Eight teachers will receive $500 each for the purchase of classroom supplies to advance STEM learning.

PEP is a nonprofit working to identify opportunities to enhance technology available for STEM teachers to foster the creativity, teamwork, self-motivation and goal-setting that underlie success in STEM careers.

PEP board member and SRMC’s Director of Defense Waste Processing Facility Operations Ken Wells is a strong supporter of PEP’s mission and has served on the board since 2019.

“Public Education Partners is instrumental in forging partnership opportunities with the private sector and public schools to advance STEM programs for students who are excited about participating in those activities and in pursuing STEM career paths,” Wells said. “SRMC is always seeking to employ bright, talented students with STEM backgrounds, and those students perform well on the job.”

SRMC includes parent company BWX Technologies with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team is involved with cleanup at the Savannah River Site.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.