Scouts open new facilities at Lincoln County camp area

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Robert E. Knox Scout Reservation recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new W. Rodger Giles Dining Hall, Sewell Center and Doctors Hospital Health Lodge.

The ceremony included speeches from Georgia-Carolina Council President Dr. Gregory Francisco, Heather Sewell, Ruth Knox, Kevin Thornton from the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce and Scout Executive Dan Rogers.

The new 200-person dining hall will be a place for Scouts and Scouters to gather to enjoy a meal and build relationships.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

It was made possible by donors such as the Hall-Knox Foundation, the Estate of W. Rodger Giles, Donnie Thompson, Doctors Hospital, South State Bank and the Knox Foundation.

The facility will improve the quality of programs for Scouts and other local community organizations for decades to come, council officials said.

Scouting is for boys and girls ages 5-17. Scouting provides children the opportunity to learn about career exploration, character, leadership and life skills, all while having fun with their friends.

The Georgia-Carolina Council serves more than 1,400 area youths and 600 adult volunteers in 16 local counties, including Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties.

Nearly 400 new families from the area have joined the council’s scouting program in the past 12 months.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.