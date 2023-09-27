Red Cross honors heroes from across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross of East Central Georgia recognized eight heroes from the CSRA for their acts of courage, compassion and community impact.

They were honored during the 2023 Red Cross Heroes Awards ceremony Tuesday.

The annual event honors community members who demonstrate heroism through extraordinary acts of courage and humanitarian service and embody the spirit and mission of the American Red Cross to help alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

“It is truly moving to hear the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in our community. Each of this year’s honorees has an inspiring story and has made a lasting impact in our region,” said Susan Everitt, executive director of the Augusta-based unit of the Red Cross.

Receiving the 2023 Red Cross Hero Awards were:

Good Samaritan Adult Hero, presented by Queensborough National Bank and Trust - Kayla Watkins

Wilderness Rescue, presented by Publix Charities and Wynn Capital - Miran Tyrrell

Water Rescue Hero, presented by Beasley Media Group and WJBF News Channel 6 - Patrick Broom and Tate Williams

Military Hero, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and MCBS - Chief Darryl Stewart

Animal Rescue Hero, presented by Hardwood Floors and More and M3 Agency - Deputy Jonathan Adams and Spencer

Good Samaritan Youth Hero, presented by SME CPAs - Taji Johnson

Nurse Hero, presented by Doctors Hospital and ADP - Mary Cook

EMT/Firefighter Hero, presented by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions - Capt. T.J. Brown

Click here to view the hero videos: https://vimeo.com/user/23623298/folder/17810906

