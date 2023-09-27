Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Red Cross honors heroes from across the CSRA

EMT Firefighter Hero Awardee Capt. T.J. Brown with his family and fellow SRNS colleagues.
EMT Firefighter Hero Awardee Capt. T.J. Brown with his family and fellow SRNS colleagues.(fran speering | Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross of East Central Georgia recognized eight heroes from the CSRA for their acts of courage, compassion and community impact.

They were honored during the 2023 Red Cross Heroes Awards ceremony Tuesday.

The annual event honors community members who demonstrate heroism through extraordinary acts of courage and humanitarian service and embody the spirit and mission of the American Red Cross to help alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies.

MORE | Local support group hosts spa day for cancer patients

“It is truly moving to hear the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in our community. Each of this year’s honorees has an inspiring story and has made a lasting impact in our region,” said Susan Everitt, executive director of the Augusta-based unit of the Red Cross.

Receiving the 2023 Red Cross Hero Awards were:

  • Good Samaritan Adult Hero, presented by Queensborough National Bank and Trust - Kayla Watkins           
  • Wilderness Rescue, presented by Publix Charities and Wynn Capital - Miran Tyrrell            
  • Water Rescue Hero, presented by Beasley Media Group and WJBF News Channel 6 - Patrick Broom and Tate Williams    
  • Military Hero, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and MCBS - Chief Darryl Stewart                                                   
  • Animal Rescue Hero, presented by Hardwood Floors and More and M3 Agency - Deputy Jonathan Adams and Spencer
  • Good Samaritan Youth Hero, presented by SME CPAs - Taji Johnson
  • Nurse Hero, presented by Doctors Hospital and ADP -  Mary Cook   
  • EMT/Firefighter Hero, presented by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions - Capt. T.J. Brown                          

Click here to view the hero videos: https://vimeo.com/user/23623298/folder/17810906

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New details in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man found dead by mowing crew under Calhoun Bridge
Matthew Brisendine
What work file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Cross Creek High School
Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Latest News

Georgia Cancer Center
Wellstar MCG Health offers test to screen for 50-plus cancers
Nylah Tutt
‘A distinct laugh’: Friends, family honor Thomson High student with balloon release
Savannah River Mission Completion donates $4,000 to Public Education Partners for teacher...
SRS contractor awards $4,000 in grants for STEM education
1 in 78 are at risk for ovarian cancer.
Local support group hosts spa day for cancer patients