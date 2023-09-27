Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and most face lawsuits. Some bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a study published last month. It’s not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New developments in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man found dead by mowing crew under Calhoun Bridge
Matthew Brisendine
What personnel file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Cross Creek High School
Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Latest News

Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers strike ends
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., emerges from a closed-door Republican strategy...
As Senate pushes ahead to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one
Central Services says the towers should be done by late August or early September
It’s opening day for Diamond Lakes restrooms and slow-pitch tourney
Target is closing two Seattle stores, citing theft that threatens workers and shoppers. KING,...
Target closing 2 Seattle stores, citing theft