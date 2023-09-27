Local support group hosts spa day for cancer patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - September is ovarian and uterine cancer awareness month.

Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the U.S., and cancer treatments, no matter the kind, are rough on the patient.

Doctors are teaming up with a local support group to make a group of patients feel special before the month is over.

It was four years ago when Suzanne Bedichek was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I was boohooing like a baby,” she said.

Now, she’s a nurse at the Georgia Cancer Center, helping patients going through the same thing she went through on her journey.

“You don’t know how supportive you are until you’ve been through it and you can be more supportive to them. You know exactly what they’re going through as a person and as a patient,” said Bedichek.

On Wednesday, she and other patients and survivors are getting dolled up with her first manicure, thanks to the CSRA Gynecological Support Group.

Bedichek says it’s an exciting, relaxing time where they don’t have to think about or worry about cancer or their treatment.

“I got excited coming in. You know the manicure I got made me feel really good,” she said.

According to Dr. Bunja Rungruang, nearly 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year.

“Chemotherapy and the radiation for those treatments- you have hair loss associated with it. You also have nail and skin changes associated with it and that can also affect your self-image,” said Rungruang.

It’s giving survivors and women going through chemotherapy even more of a reason to treat themselves.

“They just don’t really prioritize taking care of themselves. They’re trying to get through their treatments and still live a life at the same time. So, this tells them it’s okay to take time to take care of themselves as well,” said Rungruang.

Click HERE to get more information on the CSRA Gyn Cancer Support Group.

