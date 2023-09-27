Submit Photos/Videos
‘A distinct laugh’: Friends, family honor Thomson High student with balloon release

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite it being homecoming for Thomson High School, students are still making sure the family of Nylah Tutt is a part of their activities.

On Wednesday, family and friends held a balloon release for Nylah.

It’s been a tough week for her family, friends, and classmates at Thomson High, but they all have Nylah’s spirit with them in their hearts.

“You could be a Nylah; you could be a Nylah, too. I mean it would be a perfect world if everybody did what Nylah did, just be nice. We’d live in a better world,” said Sherika Beall, Nylah’s mentor.

A world without Nylah seems almost impossible.

“It hurts, you know, just to know we’ll never hear Nylah laugh again. She had a distinct laugh. No one else can laugh like Nylah,” said Patre Rogers and Shareka Mccord, Nylah’s cousins.

There’s no one else like Nylah.

“She never gave up. She kept fighting, she kept trying to do whatever it was that she wanted. She was gonna get it done,” said Nylah’s cousins.

Beall said: “She started out as like quiet, shy. Had to like always ask her to do little things. And she would do it but it was like she was reserved.”

But now, her voice is heard everywhere.

“We would normally have to say, who’s next who’s next. She jumped up and was like my name is Nylah Tutt and did her thing,” said Beall.

And her thing was simply being there with a smile.

Her cousins said: “No matter when I saw her, she was gonna always smile for me or make that little laugh.”

You could see how many lives Nylah touched during the balloon release. Everyone there had a Nylah story of some kind to share.

Rock in honor of Nylah Tutt
Rock in honor of Nylah Tutt(wrdw)

