Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will remain possible through this evening. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s by early Thursday. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows in the low 60s are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 82-84°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Highs staying near normal the next five days. (WRDW)

