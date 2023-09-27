Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mostly dry rest of the week. Highs and lows staying near to just below normal through the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will remain possible through this evening. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s by early Thursday. Winds will stay out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s early Thursday. Partly cloudy skies expected Thursday. Afternoon highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows in the low 60s are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 82-84°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Highs staying near normal the next five days.
Highs staying near normal the next five days.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New details in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man found dead by mowing crew under Calhoun Bridge
Matthew Brisendine
What work file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Cross Creek High School
Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: Droughts cause issues with crop growth
Rain Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cloudy and cooler than average Wednesday with chance for a stray shower. Cooler than average...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Cloudy and cooler than average Wednesday with chance for a stray shower. Cooler than average...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast