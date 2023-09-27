Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City of Aiken hosts meeting on Shaws Creek water treatment plant

City of Aiken Municipal Building
City of Aiken Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken will host a public meeting on the Shaws Creek water treatment plant on Wednesday.

The project replaces the current plant across the road from the existing one on Highway 1, which provides more than 25% of the clean drinking water to the city.

MORE | Aiken City Council candidates speak to voters during public forum

You can drop into ask design and engineering staff questions about the project.

The meeting will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the City of Aiken municipal building.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died this week
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man found dead by grass-cutting crew under Calhoun Bridge
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New developments in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Matthew Brisendine
What personnel file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Cross Creek High School
Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Latest News

Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 27
Aiken City Council candidates speak to voters during public forum
Aiken City Council candidates speak to voters during public forum
Augusta leaders turn to PR campaign to curb panhandling