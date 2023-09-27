City of Aiken hosts meeting on Shaws Creek water treatment plant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken will host a public meeting on the Shaws Creek water treatment plant on Wednesday.

The project replaces the current plant across the road from the existing one on Highway 1, which provides more than 25% of the clean drinking water to the city.

You can drop into ask design and engineering staff questions about the project.

The meeting will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the City of Aiken municipal building.

