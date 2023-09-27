Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County schools announce teacher of the year finalist

From left: Laurie Dickey-Billings of Waynesboro Primary, Sonya Lane of S.G.A. Elementary,...
From left: Laurie Dickey-Billings of Waynesboro Primary, Sonya Lane of S.G.A. Elementary, Vilencia Leslie of Blakeney Elementary, Merritt King of Burke County High and Tra Derricotte of Burke County Middle.(Burke County Public School System)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Public School System announced the five finalists for District Teacher of the Year.

The finalists include Laurie Dickey-Billings of Waynesboro Primary, Sonya Lane of S.G.A. Elementary, Vilencia Leslie of Blakeney Elementary, Merritt King of Burke County High and Tra Derricotte of Burke County Middle.

MORE | Edgefield County schools pick teacher the year finalists

On Friday, the finalist will be recognized, and the teacher of the year will be named during halftime of the Burke County Bears and WACO Yellow Jackets football game.

The teacher of the year will represent Burke County in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

