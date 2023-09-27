Burke County schools announce teacher of the year finalist

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Public School System announced the five finalists for District Teacher of the Year.

The finalists include Laurie Dickey-Billings of Waynesboro Primary, Sonya Lane of S.G.A. Elementary, Vilencia Leslie of Blakeney Elementary, Merritt King of Burke County High and Tra Derricotte of Burke County Middle.

On Friday, the finalist will be recognized, and the teacher of the year will be named during halftime of the Burke County Bears and WACO Yellow Jackets football game.

The teacher of the year will represent Burke County in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

