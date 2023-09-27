Braves become 3rd MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves are now the third team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season.

The Braves reached this milestone Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs when Kevin Pillar hit his ninth homer.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also hit his 41st homer Tuesday night and the Braves beat the Cubs 7-6.

The 2023 Atlanta Braves join the 2019 Minnesota Twins and 2019 New York Yankees to hit 300 homers in a season.

The 2023 #Braves are the third team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/tY6VCRTld1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 27, 2023

Atlanta, already guaranteed a postseason berth for the sixth straight year, has a 4 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL’s best record. The Braves are three games ahead of Baltimore for the best record in the majors with five games left in the regular season.

