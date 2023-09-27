Appeals court denies ex-banker Laffitte’s request to remain free

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte will be required to report to federal prison ahead of his appeal.

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Laffitte’s request to remain free pending the appeal of his sentence. He is expected to report for his prison term on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Laffitte, 53, to seven years in federal prison back on Aug. 2.

Laffitte filed a motion to appeal on Aug. 8 followed by a motion for release pending that appeal on Aug. 14.

A motion that allowed the postponement of Laffitte’s prison term was granted and a date of Sept. 21 was set.

The court agreed to that postponement saying it would give the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals an “adequate opportunity” to address the motion for release pending appeal, according to court documents.

On Sept. 20, that extension was moved to Thursday.

A jury found Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Laffitte was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank or wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The crimes are alleged to have involved helping convicted murderer and disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients’ legal settlements.

At the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors reiterated their ask for 108-137 months, or nine to 11.5 years in prison and a restitution payment to victims in the amount of about $3.55 million.

The judge sentenced him to 84 months and ordered him to pay $3.55 million in restitution.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.