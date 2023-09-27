Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken City Council candidates speak to voters during public forum

By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken City Council candidates for District 1 spoke to voters during a public forum on Tuesday evening.

Gail Diggs and Demarcus Sullivan spoke about why they are running for office.

MORE | Augusta leaders turn to PR campaign to curb panhandling

Diggs, the incumbent, spoke about the city’s success and extensive developments that could be coming to Aiken.

Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council Candidate
Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council Candidate(WRDW/WAGT)

Sullivan spoke about trying to keep the community engaged and getting them to keep exercising their voice at city council meetings.

Demarcus Sullivan, Aiken City Council Candidate
Demarcus Sullivan, Aiken City Council Candidate(WRDW/WAGT)

P.K. Hightower was also there and spoke, but James Hankinson was at a fundraiser and did not attend.

