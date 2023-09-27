99 cent Museum admission for Jimmy Carter’s 99th Birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library have big plans for this weekend. They are holding events all weekend long to celebrate the Former President’s 99th birthday.

Here is a rundown of some of the public events and where they take place.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 12 noon – 4 p.m. The Carter Presidential Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, GA

99-cent admission to the Museum in honor of Carter’s 99th birthday

Birthday cake and family-friendly games and crafts – Museum Lobby and outside

Screening of “All the President’s Men” at 1 p.m. – Museum Theater

Trivia at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Museum Lobby

Food trucks on-site in the Library parking area

Continued display of our interactive birthday mosaic (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 1 The Carter Presidential Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, GA

10 a.m. – Naturalization service to welcome 99 new U.S. citizens in honor of President Carter’s 99th birthday.

Continued display of our interactive birthday mosaic (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

If the U.S. Government shutdown is avoided, activities at the Jimmy Carter Library & Museum will continue on Sunday, including 99-cent admission.

Tony Clark says they’ll hand out collectible buttons with a large 99 written on them.

“We started about 10 years ago making the admission on his birthday his age and I’ve always wanted us to be able to charge a dollar so we are looking forward to his 100th birthday next year,” said Clark.

People are submitting their videos and photos to the Carter Center’s interactive photo through social media. Other people like Richmond Zapp were able to sign a physical birthday card for Jimmy Carter. He wrote about the first time he ever voted. It was for Carter in 1976.

“I voted for President Carter. It was a very worthwhile vote. I voted for him a second time too,” said Zapp.

Visitor Andrew Balofski signed the card as well. He wanted to make sure Carter received a ‘thank you’.

“Being at the end of hospice care, I think he should be able to celebrate,” said Balofski.

