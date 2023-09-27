Submit Photos/Videos
3 students from Augusta Prep reach high achievements

From left: Mayah Nussbaum, Annabelle Claire Mwonya and Chance Ruiz.
From left: Mayah Nussbaum, Annabelle Claire Mwonya and Chance Ruiz.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Preparatory Day School student has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, and two others received high academic honors.

Mayah Nussbaum has been named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist for the 2023-2024 school year.

Nussbaum is in the running for a National Merit Scholarship, which will be announced later in the school year.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Also, seniors Annabelle Claire Mwonya and Chance Ruiz have each received academic honors from the College Board for the 2023-2024 school year. Mwonya was awarded the National African American Recognition Award, while Ruiz received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

The College Board National Recognition Programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance.

Also in the news ...

In the newly released Niche.com rankings for the 2023- 2024 school year, Augusta Prep received honors as the No. 1 private K-12 school in the Augusta area.

Other local rankings for Augusta Prep:

  • No. 1 Best Private High School in the Augusta area
  • No. 1 Best College Prep Private School in Augusta area
  • No. 1 Best High School for STEM in the Augusta area
  • No. 1 Most Diverse Private High School in the Augusta area

