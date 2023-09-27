3 Richmond County schools report weapons found on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three different Richmond County schools are reporting that weapons were found on campus, according to letters sent home to parents.

On Tuesday at A. Brian Merry, a student reported another student may have had a weapon. A weapon was found in the student’s book bag, according to the letter to parents.

Richmond County School System Police confiscated the weapon and detained the student for further processing. No students or staff were harmed.

Parents of students at Lucy C. Laney High School received a letter Wednesday saying a pocket knife was found near a computer in a classroom. Officials say the student was identified and located.

Glenn Hills Middle School parents were informed on Wednesday of a taser being found on campus.

An assistant principal was walking out through the front office when they heard what sounded like a taser engaging, the school says.

The letter states the administrator asked the student where the sound came from, but the student refused. The student indicated another sibling at the school had the taser. The sibling was questioned, and the student with the taser gave it to the administrator, according to the letter.

School officials say the incidents will be addressed based on applicable state laws and the Richmond County Board of Education Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

