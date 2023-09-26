Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows

Latest News

Dougherty Road apartments may become reality in Aiken
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
Phinizy Center, Augusta, Ga.
Phinizy Swamp to open new handicap accessible trail
Dougherty Road
Dougherty Road apartments may become reality in Aiken