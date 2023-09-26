Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

Cross Creek High School
Cross Creek High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student brought a pellet gun to school last week at Cross Creek High, the Richmond County School System confirmed Tuesday.

On Friday, the district notified Cross Creek parents that a school district police officer assigned to the school was notified by other students of a pellet gun.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The officer found the student and the pellet gun during a search.

During the investigation, movement in the school was restricted. 

The incident will be addressed by any applicable laws and the code of student conduct.

It happened on the same day that Cross Creek’s football game was forfeited due to sanctions from the Georgia High School Association after a fight broke out during the previous week’s game against Savannah High.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23.
McCormick inmate charged with sexually assaulting officer
Rabid raccoon
If it seems like CSRA rabies cases are high, it’s because they really are
A hot-air balloon landed Monday morning in a Martinez residential neighborhood, but authorities...
Hot-air balloon surprises some in Martinez neighborhood

Latest News

Langley Pond Park Aiken County
City of Aiken hosts community events during Stormwater Awareness Week
Avis Tuttle Jordan, Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School Art Teacher
Edgefield County School District awards Teacher of the Year 2023
Edgefield County School District awards Teacher of the Year 2023
Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers' strike picket outside
Georgians in film industry hopeful to get back to work as writers strike tentative deal with studios