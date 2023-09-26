Student caught with pellet gun at Cross Creek High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student brought a pellet gun to school last week at Cross Creek High, the Richmond County School System confirmed Tuesday.

On Friday, the district notified Cross Creek parents that a school district police officer assigned to the school was notified by other students of a pellet gun.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The officer found the student and the pellet gun during a search.

During the investigation, movement in the school was restricted.

The incident will be addressed by any applicable laws and the code of student conduct.

It happened on the same day that Cross Creek’s football game was forfeited due to sanctions from the Georgia High School Association after a fight broke out during the previous week’s game against Savannah High.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.