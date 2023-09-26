Submit Photos/Videos
Public Safety Chief John Thomas retiring in North Augusta

John Thomas
John Thomas(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be a new commanding officer soon over the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The city administrator says Chief John Thomas plans to retire at the end of this year.

Thomas took over the position back in 2009 and started with over 20 years of experience in the field.

The city administration also says jobs postings will go up online within the next two weeks.

Officials hope to have the new chief identified before the end of the year.

