Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Phinizy Swamp to open new handicap accessible trail

Phinizy Center, Augusta, Ga.
Phinizy Center, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences will open a new handicap-accessible trail at Phinizy Center’s Nature Park on Wednesday.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m.

The partly paved pathway invites people with disabilities, senior citizens, and parents with strollers to enjoy nature. The trail begins off the visitor’s parking area by the two new handicap parking pads.

MORE | Richmond County coroner beats stage 4 cancer, rings bell

“With the new accessible improvements to the park, we hope to open up Phinizy Center’s Nature Park to all members of the community with a desire to get in nature,” said Kim Dillard, Park and Volunteer Director at Phinizy Center, in a release.

Phinizy Center received a $20,000 grant through the National Environmental Education Foundation for the new project and a $50,000 grant from Georgia Rehabilitation Institute to continue accessibility improvements within Phinizy Center’s Nature Park.

We are excited that these grants allowed us to improve one of our most popular trails that now meets the needs of all our park patrons,” said Alicia Sweat, Executive Director for Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Fatal crash on Mike Padgett Highway
2 people killed in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Willie Roland
Missing 72-year-old with dementia found and sent to local hospital
Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
Matthew Brisendine
Arrested rescuer had video of kids having sex with dog, warrant shows

Latest News

Dougherty Road apartments may become reality in Aiken
Dougherty Road
Dougherty Road apartments may become reality in Aiken
Mia Velez stands next to little Theia and her mom
Mother thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker who saved choking girl
Grovetown High School softball
Grovetown softball team makes history as season nears end