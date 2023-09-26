Phinizy Swamp to open new handicap accessible trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Phinizy Center for Water Sciences will open a new handicap-accessible trail at Phinizy Center’s Nature Park on Wednesday.

The unveiling will be held at 10 a.m.

The partly paved pathway invites people with disabilities, senior citizens, and parents with strollers to enjoy nature. The trail begins off the visitor’s parking area by the two new handicap parking pads.

“With the new accessible improvements to the park, we hope to open up Phinizy Center’s Nature Park to all members of the community with a desire to get in nature,” said Kim Dillard, Park and Volunteer Director at Phinizy Center, in a release.

Phinizy Center received a $20,000 grant through the National Environmental Education Foundation for the new project and a $50,000 grant from Georgia Rehabilitation Institute to continue accessibility improvements within Phinizy Center’s Nature Park.

We are excited that these grants allowed us to improve one of our most popular trails that now meets the needs of all our park patrons,” said Alicia Sweat, Executive Director for Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.

