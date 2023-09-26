Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta leaders now looking at PR campaign to curb panhandling

By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new plan to deal with panhandling and a push for better service from city departments were on the minds of Augusta commissioners Tuesday when they met.

Although the full Augusta Commission didn’t meet, commissioners on the Finance and Administrative Services committees held their meetings.

Due to a lack of quorum, Public Services, Public Safety and Engineering committees couldn’t meet. All items from those canceled meetings are being pushed to next week’s full commission meeting next Tuesday.

MORE | Augusta water customers still seeing higher bills after cyberattack

Carrying over from last week’s panhandling ordinance meeting, commissioners were pushing for a new panhandling campaign based on “Give Change that Counts” that’s already active in Savannah.

There was a lot of discussion on it early in Tuesday’s meeting.

The program would use three metrics to measure success:

  • Surveys of local businesses at the start and finish.
  • Annual reports from partnering local nonprofits.
  • Work with Augusta 311, and the Richmond County sheriff’s and marshal’s offices.

It would cost $25,000 for a one-year campaign including media ads and fliers. The funds would come from the city administrator’s budget

Commissioners are looking to only approve one year for now to see how it works for Augusta.

MORE | Paint downtown Augusta pink with Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk

Without recommendation, the plan was forwarded for consideration by the full commission.

Tuesday’s discussion came after a shock last week from leadership over Augusta’s legal team claiming Columbia County’s panhandling ordinance would be unconstitutional to bring into Richmond County.

Some had sought to model panhandling efforts on that ordinance.

Another discussion took place around an environmental justice ordinance.

This came up as a recommendation from the Savannah Riverkeeper to create more barriers around industrial projects that are environmentally challenging, following community uproar around a biomass facility being proposed for Dixon Airline Road.

While a town hall meeting at Diamond Lakes Regional Park showed unity against putting in the facility, the administrator’s office is recommending against creating an environmental justice ordinance, saying it would create an unfriendly business environment.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson talked back, saying we still need to consider low-income areas that industry builds in.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse said she would still look into environmental protections based on Johnson’s concerns.

Meanwhile, commissioners on Tuesday pushed Douse’s office to obtain completed service level agreements from every Augusta department and report back a standard completion time of each service from each department.

This stems from complaints about service times for Augusta departments.

That proposal will go before the full commission.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23.
McCormick inmate charged with sexually assaulting officer
Rabid raccoon
If it seems like CSRA rabies cases are high, it’s because they really are
A hot-air balloon landed Monday morning in a Martinez residential neighborhood, but authorities...
Hot-air balloon surprises some in Martinez neighborhood

Latest News

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
These two new sauces are coming to McDonald's in Augusta.
Local McDonald’s bringing the heat with 2 new sauces
Matthew Brisendine
What personnel file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk
Paint downtown Augusta pink with Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk