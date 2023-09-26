Paint downtown Augusta pink with Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Piedmont Augusta Foundation will hold its 23rd annual Miracle Mile Walk at the Augusta Common on Oct. 21.

The walk is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street.

It’s a three-mile fun walk through downtown Augusta where participants will support a family member, friend or co-worker diagnosed with breast cancer.

All net proceeds of the walk will stay in the Augusta community to provide screenings to women in our community regardless of their ability to pay.

Historically, more than 10,000 people attended, officials say.

Dr. Randy Cooper kicks off Piedmont Augusta’s annual Miracle Mile Walk. (WRDW)

Go to themiraclemilewalk.org to register to walk or join a team, donate, track the progress of funds raised and for other event updates.

Email foundation@piedmont.org or call (706) 667-0030 for more information.

