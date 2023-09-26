PaceDay set to return to raise money for cancer research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline’s annual fundraiser, PaceDay, is coming to the Augusta Common on October 14 and 15.

Officials say this event will mark the fifth edition and the largest participation yet.

It is open to everyone, with 100% of fundraising going toward cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

The opening ceremony on Oct.14 will open to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The bike rides and finish line festival will be on Oct. 15. Click HERE to register for free.

You can experience live music and cancer-fighting stories during the opening ceremony. Food trucks will also be onsite.

“Paceline is a community movement that has raised well over $1M for cancer research since our first annual PaceDay event in 2019 – this is made possible through year-round support from our community,” said Paceline President Martyn Jones.

Sunday will feature three fully supported road routes and “The Cyber City Circuit,” a 1-mile loop in downtown Augusta. This ride is suited for young riders as well as adults who are less comfortable riding on the road.

