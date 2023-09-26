Submit Photos/Videos
Overnight lane closures set for eastbound I-20 at state line

Interstate 20 near the state line in South Carolina.
Interstate 20 near the state line in South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are coming this week for the Interstate 20 improvement project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

As part of the Savannah River bridge replacement projects, crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

The closure allow access for construction crews to set beams on eastbound side of the new bridge.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and then from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During this time, the right shoulder may also be affected.

Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone. 

For additional project information, visit: https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/

