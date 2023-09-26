Submit Photos/Videos
Longtime Augusta National caddie inducted into National Black Golf Hall of Fame

CARL JACKSON
CARL JACKSON(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Carl Jackson, one of the longest-running caddies at Augusta National Golf Club, was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame.

The NBGHF recognizes the achievements of African Americans in the golf industry. It also recognizes business and community leaders who encourage African Americans to participate in any level of golf.

Jackson was one of four in the 37th Hall of Fame class. He was honored among Andre Springs, LaRee Pearl Sugg, and Stephen Hamblin.

Springs was the first freshman to win the CIAA Golf Championship. Sugg was just the third African-American woman to play on the LPGA Tour, while Hamblin currently serves as the Executive Director of the American Junior Golf Association.

Longtime friend Scott Sawyer accepted the award on Jackson’s behalf.

Jackson was on the bag for 54 Masters. He won two with Ben Crenshaw in 1984 and 1995.

“He’s a fighter. He never gives up. Never. You know, there’s no matter what the circumstance he’s always thinking that there’s another way, it’s another way of escape,” said his brother, Jimmy Wright.

Golf became Jackson’s escape at 14. He’s since been honored for it and is now once again finding his name written on another plaque.

His recognition isn’t a shock. His brother said there’s no one more deserving.

“He has a heart for people. He has a heart for the game of golf. He has a heart that I think most people can’t completely understand. But it’s a giving heart. It’s a loving heart. It’s one that that transcends a love that that’s beyond your imagination,” said Wright.

MORE | Phinizy Swamp to open new handicapped-accessible trail

It’s no question why Jackson was selected as the newest member of the Hall of Fame.

“I see that passion to pass it on. I see the passion to help those that have come in behind to understand what it really takes in order to reach that level,” said Wright.

While the journey has not always been pretty, it’s been worth it.

“It wasn’t something that we planned and it was something that truly I think he deserved. It kind of overshadows everything that’s that any negativity that could have happened,” said Wright.

