Local McDonald’s bringing the heat with 2 new sauces

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re a sauce fan, get ready to double dip, because McDonald’s in Augusta are adding two new limited-edition sauces to the menu starting Oct. 9.

Fans have used McDonald’s iconic sauces to put their own twist on menu classics like Chicken McNuggets and fries for years. Now these two flavors are coming to the roster:

Sweet & Spicy Jam: A jammy red pepper dipping sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar.

Mambo Sauce: A tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce inspired by the regional Washington, D.C., area sauce staple.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture – pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens.”

