Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local McDonald’s bringing the heat with 2 new sauces

These two new sauces are coming to McDonald's in Augusta.
These two new sauces are coming to McDonald's in Augusta.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re a sauce fan, get ready to double dip, because McDonald’s in Augusta are adding two new limited-edition sauces to the menu starting Oct. 9.

Fans have used McDonald’s iconic sauces to put their own twist on menu classics like Chicken McNuggets and fries for years. Now these two flavors are coming to the roster:

  • Sweet & Spicy Jam: A jammy red pepper dipping sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper; finished with apple cider vinegar.
  • Mambo Sauce: A tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce inspired by the regional Washington, D.C., area sauce staple.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA. “Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture – pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Deputies search for 17-year-old considered armed and dangerous
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d after two-vehicle accident in Aiken County
Timothy Darren Sherard Jr., 23.
McCormick inmate charged with sexually assaulting officer
Rabid raccoon
If it seems like CSRA rabies cases are high, it’s because they really are
A hot-air balloon landed Monday morning in a Martinez residential neighborhood, but authorities...
Hot-air balloon surprises some in Martinez neighborhood

Latest News

Augusta Commission
Augusta leaders now looking at PR campaign to curb panhandling
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine
Matthew Brisendine
What personnel file says about rescuer arrested in porn, weed case
Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk
Paint downtown Augusta pink with Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk