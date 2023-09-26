Submit Photos/Videos
Lane closures scheduled tonight for eastbound I-20 at state line

Interstate 20 near the state line in South Carolina.
Interstate 20 near the state line in South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are coming this week for the Interstate 20 improvement project at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

As part of the Savannah River bridge replacement projects, crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina.

MORE | Homeless man found dead by grass-cutting crew under Calhoun Bridge

The closure allow access for construction crews to set beams on eastbound side of the new bridge.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and then from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During this time, the right shoulder may also be affected.

Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For additional project information, visit: https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/

