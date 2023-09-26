Grovetown softball team makes history as season ends

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s nearing the end of the season for Grovetown High School softball.

Including Monday night against Evans, there are only five more games to be played in the regular season.

But it’s what they’ve done with the other 24 games they’ve played that’s created all the noise.

You have to acknowledge the elephant in the room- the end is near.

No matter which way this season ends for the Grovetown team, they’ve already managed to make history.

The Warriors are 20 and 4. The last time they managed to eclipse that 20-game mark was two years ago.

But what they haven’t done before is ride an 11-game win streak and keep their opponents to 61 runs with games left to play.

They’re playing so well that it’s even harder for their coach to offer critiques.

“I can’t even really point out an aspect of the game where we’re really excelling. Pitching is great. Hitting is great. The defense has been great. So, it’s not really just been one thing like our whole team’s just been, it’s just a different vibe this year. I’ve been telling the girls that from the get-go, like, last year was exciting. We had a good team, but it’s just been a different vibe this year. Like everything’s just kind of clicked for us this year,” said Head Coach Kyle Cartledge.

The Warriors made a postseason run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021.

They plan to make it beyond that this year as long as they keep their pitchers healthy.

Lily Miller has been hurt all season with a back injury, but they hope to get her back in the circle soon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.