Grovetown neighbors can meet mayoral, city council candidates next week


Grovetown Elementary School will be the location of the forum.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Next week, Grovetown neighbors will get the chance to meet candidates in the mayoral and city council races during an informative forum.

The Political Action Committee from Columbia County’s Chamber of Commerce plans to host an informative forum next week, including the chance for the public to meet candidates.

Candidates for both races have been invited to participate in the forum to allow voters the opportunity to hear from each individual.

“It’s important for voters to know who they are voting for,” said Russell Lahodny, President and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. “Too often people vote based on a name that they know but they don’t always know what that candidate stands for. This is a great opportunity for voters to be informed before they go to the polls.”

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at Grovetown Elementary School, located at 300 Ford Avenue, on Oct. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website. 

